Kim Kardashian has a lot to celebrate today!

The reality star hit 100 million followers on Instagram, keeping her in the top 10 most followed people on the social media site.

She decided to celebrate the milestone by sharing a gift with us—the personal stories behind her most liked Instagram photos, including some precious pics with Kanye West, North West and Saint West.

She took to her website, writing, "I can't believe I've reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!"