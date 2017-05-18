Romance rumors are nothing new for Zac Efron.

Most recently, the hunky actor has been linked to his Baywatch co-star, Alexandra Daddario.

Not only has Efron been busy sharing photos with the leading lady on Instagram as they continue promoting their film together, but they were also spotted getting flirty at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

They raised speculation from fans when they were seated next to each other throughout the entire ceremony. Rumors were only heightened when people noticed that, beforehand, Daddario had shared a photo of her and Efron's assigned seats together, which he then commented on.

"Heck yeah—I'm officially excited for the MTV awards. Thanks seating gods!" Efron replied to the pic.