Crazy Ex-Girlfriend basically blew everything up in the season two finale. A refresher: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) were about to get married…until Josh ran off to become a priest. This left Rebecca to do the only thing she knew how: embrace the name of her show and truly become the crazy ex-girlfriend.
"Rebecca's telling herself she's Walter White, but at the end of the day she's not Walter White. I think that's always what's interesting to [Aline Brosh McKenna] and I is, what is the story Rebecca is telling herself? What is the role she's trying to fill and what are the gaps in her personality that prevent her or allow her to fill those different roles," Bloom told E! News at The CW's 2017 Upfront.
The third season, which Bloom has called her favorite one yet, will feature Rebecca out for revenge, with the support of her girl squad, including Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), of course. What kind of antics will she get up to? Some light stalking? She did move across the country to try and be with Josh after all. And some inspiration for what's to come may have come from Champlin.
"I did stalk, like seriously stalk, a person for many years. Back when we did mixed tapes…I may have made, I don't know, a couple of mixed tapes. May have sent packages anonymous through other people…I don't think anyone would argue with me, that the man I stalked—who to this day is so nice and would never admit it—is the fabulous Brian D'Arcy James."
Yes, the star of Hamilton, Hannah Baker's dad on 13 Reasons Why and Debra Messing's TV husband in the ill-fated Smash. That Brian D'Arcy James. You need to watch the video above for the full story from Champlin and to see how her costar reacts to the big reveal.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns this fall on Fridays at 8 p.m. on The CW.