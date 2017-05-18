Best Dressed Stars at Cannes Film Festival 2017: Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning & More!

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Cannes we get an amen!

It's only been a few days of the French film festival, but the sightings of celebs in couture and diamonds will keep us inspired until at least fashion week. The 10-day long event holds several red carpets, a.k.a. a super-long podium to show off statement jewelry, one-of-a-kind dresses and even more glamorous moments than you'll see at any award show. Yes, consider this Oscars on style steroids. Plus, the actors, models and influencers who attend the festival are oftentimes more inclined to take fashionable risks. Chalk it up to that Parisian spirit.

Take, for instance, Bella Hadid—the model was the definition of glamour in a pale-pink Alexandre Vauthier dress for the Opening Gala. Of course, it wouldn't be a Cannes moment without stars palling around with each dressed to the nines. The 20-year-old model was twinning with Emily Ratajkowski, who was wearing a very familiar look.

Although both ladies were wearing body-accentuating silhouettes, voluminous ball gowns are more than welcome at this event. Winnie Harlow walked up the iconic red stairs in a contrasting, blue dress that'd make any modern-day Cinderella proud. At the same time, Elle Fanning's graphic dress was a show-stopper. With a statement train, the actress stunned while looking over her shoulder.

To see more Best Dressed looks from the Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling.  

ESC: Cannes, Best Dressed, Julianne Moore

Venturelli\/WireImage

Michelle Williams

ESC: Cannes, Best Dressed, Adriana Lima

Venturelli\/WireImage

Adriana Lima

ESC: Cannes, Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Tristan Fewings\/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

Ki Price\/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Julianne Moore

Gisela Schober\/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Naomie Harris

Andreas Rentz\/Getty Images

Naomie Harris

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Andreas Rentz\/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Robin Wright

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Robin Wright

ESC: Cannes, Best Dressed, Lily Donaldson

Gisela Schober\/Getty Images

Lily Donaldson

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Sara Sampaio

Ki Price\/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

Which look was your favorite?

Tell us in the comments below!

