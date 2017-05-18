Cannes we get an amen!
It's only been a few days of the French film festival, but the sightings of celebs in couture and diamonds will keep us inspired until at least fashion week. The 10-day long event holds several red carpets, a.k.a. a super-long podium to show off statement jewelry, one-of-a-kind dresses and even more glamorous moments than you'll see at any award show. Yes, consider this Oscars on style steroids. Plus, the actors, models and influencers who attend the festival are oftentimes more inclined to take fashionable risks. Chalk it up to that Parisian spirit.
Take, for instance, Bella Hadid—the model was the definition of glamour in a pale-pink Alexandre Vauthier dress for the Opening Gala. Of course, it wouldn't be a Cannes moment without stars palling around with each dressed to the nines. The 20-year-old model was twinning with Emily Ratajkowski, who was wearing a very familiar look.
Although both ladies were wearing body-accentuating silhouettes, voluminous ball gowns are more than welcome at this event. Winnie Harlow walked up the iconic red stairs in a contrasting, blue dress that'd make any modern-day Cinderella proud. At the same time, Elle Fanning's graphic dress was a show-stopper. With a statement train, the actress stunned while looking over her shoulder.
To see more Best Dressed looks from the Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling.
Which look was your favorite?
Tell us in the comments below!