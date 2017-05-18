After 12 months of a low-key romance, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have called it quits.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner and his 25-year-old model girlfriend recently split, E! News confirmed Thursday. The breakup comes a full year after they started sparking headlines with rumors of a blossoming fling. While they were initially linked as early as 2014, it wasn't clear that they were dating until last May after they were spotted together at Up & Down in New York City.

While they aren't still together 365 days later, the stars consider each other pals.

"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple revealed to E! News. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."

While they focus on the future, we're recapping the past. Here's a look back on their romantic year filled with globetrotting, beachside PDA and plenty of partying: