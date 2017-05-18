After 12 months of a low-key romance, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have called it quits.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner and his 25-year-old model girlfriend recently split, E! News confirmed Thursday. The breakup comes a full year after they started sparking headlines with rumors of a blossoming fling. While they were initially linked as early as 2014, it wasn't clear that they were dating until last May after they were spotted together at Up & Down in New York City.
While they aren't still together 365 days later, the stars consider each other pals.
"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple revealed to E! News. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."
While they focus on the future, we're recapping the past. Here's a look back on their romantic year filled with globetrotting, beachside PDA and plenty of partying:
DOBN/RMBI/AKM-GSI
May 2016: The duo get their party on at Up & Down in the Big Apple, raising eyebrows over whether or not they are a couple.
June 2016: According to a Page Six report, they are spotted together at a bagel shop in Montauk, N.Y.
July 2016: A month later, they exchange smooches on the shore in Malibu while simultaneously clearing up any doubts. "They are dating," a source tells E! News. "She really likes him and hopes she doesn't get hurt. They have a great chemistry and laugh a lot. She just got out of a very serious relationship, so she is just trying to not rush into anything too serious this summer, but when Nina falls for a guy, she really falls."
That same month, they meet up in Ibiza, according to People, where they get their party on with Tobey Maguire on a yacht.
BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID
August 2016: By the end of the summer, they're still going strong and are spotted at the Soho House in Malibu, the actor's arm around his gal. However, during a drive in the Hamptons, they get into a minor car accident after DiCaprio's Range Rover is rear-ended. Fortunately, no one is hurt.
September 2016: The duo pop up in New York City's Greenwich Village for dinner with a group. However, they treat it like their personal date night with some table side kissing, according to People.
October 2016: While in the Halloween spirit, the pair head to a dinner at Catch in Los Angeles with friends like Jonah Hill and Tobey Maguire. "Leo and Nina were super affectionate all night," a source tells E! News at the time. "The two were very sweet with one another and were seen kissing and taking selfies at the table."
November 2016: In celebration of his 42nd birthday, DiCaprio takes Agdal and his mom, Irmelin, to French Polynesia, Page Six reports.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Cycle of Life: Film, Beach, Beard, Travel the World, Shave, Haircut, Award Season, Repeat
December 2016: Before ringing in the new year, a source tells E! News they "are just dating each other."
January 2017: They breeze into the first month of the new year with plenty of award season celebration. DiCaprio and Agdal show up together at a Golden Globes pre-party hosted at Catch. "They were very much a couple and were seen in a booth seated with friends," a source tells E! News. "At one point, Leo leaned over and gave Nina a kiss."
April 2017: "Nina and Leo are definitely still together and going strong," a source tells E! News.
May 2017: However, a month later, they amicably call it quits.