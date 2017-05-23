Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt may share a connection to Orange Is the New Black, but aside from a few sly references to 30 Rock jokes like the drink "Old Spanish" and a drug store worker named "LaDonica" and Mikey the cat-calling construction worker, the two Tina Fey shows have been kept in separate universes. However, that wasn't always the case.

Yes, there are shared actors, like Jane Krakowski, who played Jenna on 30 Rock, is Jacqueline on Kimmy Schmidt. Fey, Judah Friedlander and Scott Adist, series regulars on 30 Rock, also appear in season three of Kimmy Schmidt, but there was almost one scene in the new season that would've tied the two shows together in a big way that was scrapped at the last minute.