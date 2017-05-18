Chris Cornell's Cause of Death: Suicide by Hanging

Chris Cornell's cause of death has been revealed.

At 12:05 a.m., police found the Soundgarden singer unresponsive with a band around his neck inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit. Cornell, 52, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary autopsy was conducted later that morning. On Thursday afternoon, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement to E! News, saying, "The cause of death has been determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed."

The medical examiner's office added, "There is no additional information at this time."

Earlier in the day, Cornell's rep told E! News, "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing..." The rep added that his family "would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."