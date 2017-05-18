Inside Chris Cornell and Brad Pitt's Bromance

Chris Cornell will be remembered as one of the most talented musicians and rock vocalists of all time. To Brad Pitt, he will also be remembered as a friend.

The rocker was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit Wednesday, hours after his band Soundgarden performed in the city. He was 52. A slew of celebs have expressed their condolences online. Pitt has not commented on his friend's passing publicly.

Cornell and Pitt have known each other for years and the actor is a big fan of the rocker's work.

"I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does," Pitt told Cinema Confidential in 2004, when asked about his favorite music.