Inside Chris Cornell and Brad Pitt's Bromance

Inside Chris Cornell’s Lifelong Struggle With Fame: The Soundgarden Frontman Battled Demons as He Became a Rock God
Chris Cornell will be remembered as one of the most talented musicians and rock vocalists of all time. To Brad Pitt, he will also be remembered as a friend.
The rocker was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit Wednesday, hours after his band Soundgarden performed in the city. He was 52. A slew of celebs have expressed their condolences online. Pitt has not commented on his friend's passing publicly.
Cornell and Pitt have known each other for years and the actor is a big fan of the rocker's work.
"I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does," Pitt told Cinema Confidential in 2004, when asked about his favorite music.
The actor has obviously attended his concerts. In 2009, he was spotted at one of Cornell's shows at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater.
"He was right among the people, and no one was really bothering him too much," a source told Celebuzz at the time. "[Pitt] stayed for the entire show, encore and all, and left with the crowd. He didn't even try to slip out early. His body guard wasn't with him, just a driver."
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF
Cornell is survived by and his wife, Vicky Karayiannis, their kids Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11 and his daughter Lillian, who is almost 17, from a previous marriage.
Cornell and Pitt's families have hung out together. In 2010, the actor brought daughter Zahara to Toni's sixth birthday party at an American Girl store.
Cornell has supported Pitt's acting work over the years. The musician attended the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival to help promote the biopic Machine Gun Preacher after composing the movie's theme song. At the event, he and his wife also stopped by the premiere of Pitt's latest film, Moneyball.
Coincidentally, Pitt's fondness for Cornell's music is even depicted on the big screen in a way; In the 1993 film True Romance, Soundgarden's song "Outshined" plays while the actor's character smokes from a bong made out of a Honey Bear bottle and gets questioned by the mob.
Pitt and Cornell most recently reunited publicly in January, when the actor joined him and fellow rocker Sting onstage at fourth annual charity ROCK4EB! event, held at a private home in Malibu.
The musicians performed the Sting's former band The Police's 1983 hit "Every Breath You Take" as well as Soundgarden's 1994 hit "Black Hole Sun."
"I get to introduce a very very good friend of mine and someone I've known for quite a while and I'm a huge fan of, Mr. Chris Cornell," the actor told the crowd.