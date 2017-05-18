Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Rob's Imaginary Friend to Get Back at Her Sisters: "I Don't Need You Guys!"
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong!
The couple, who is currently working together on The Voice, has been together for over a year and Gwen often posts about her boyfriend on Snapchat and Instagram. Earlier this week, Gwen posted a photo on social media that has everyone talking!
Gwen's post showed Blake's boots next to her shoes, which had photos of his face on them. How cute is that?! So while it's so false that she's walking all over Blake, it's so true that she's rocking his face on her shoes.
