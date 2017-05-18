Robin Wright says she was not nervous "for a second" about telling her bosses that she should get paid the same as co-star Kevin Spacey for her role on House of Cards.
Exactly one year ago in 2016, the actress, who also appears in the upcoming Wonder Woman film, spoke about her career during a discussion about human rights and equality in New York City. She said she demanded to paid the same amount as Spacey for her work on Netflix's House of Cards and even said that if she were denied her request, she would go public about it.
Wright, who plays Spacey's character's wife Claire Underwood on House of Cards, talked about her move in an interview with Garbage singer Shirley Manson, posted Thursday in Net-A-Porter's digital fashion magazine The EDIT, which features her on its latest cover.
"I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them, and I found out recently that it's not true," Wright said.
"Were you nervous about approaching [the studio]?" Manson asked, to which the actress responded, "Not for a second. It was just fair, on principle."
Wright, who rose to fame in 1987 with her breakout role in The Princess Bride, said she would not have done the same earlier in her career, saying, "I would never have felt that I deserved it back then."
Wright, who has directed several episodes of House of Cards since 2014, also said has gotten "bored by the activity of acting" onscreen.
"I only want to direct," she told Manson. "I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. I've done it, I'm bored. I so appreciate [this career], I've been doing it 30 years, but I love watching and helping other actors bring [their talent] to fruition."
She said she would love to continue to make cameos and also act in a play.
However, Wright said she is in a "really great place" in her life and feels "blessed" and "grateful."
"Really grateful for this, because this could not have happened," she said. "I could have hit 40 and nobody wants to hire you anymore because you're an older woman'. A lot of women have that."