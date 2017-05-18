Until now, we could only assume the types of unhealthy techniques supermodels put their bodies through in preparation for a big shoot. But thanks to male model David Gandy and his tell-all interview withUs Weekly—on the set of his latest Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance shoot—we now know just what it takes for him to get his physique ready for its close up. (Hint: It's not exercise.)
"This time I did salt depletion because salt bloats you," said the model. "I learned about it from a guy who shoots a lot of covers for Men's Health."
"You deplete all the salt two days before you shoot, and then the day before you dehydrate yourself," he continued. "Literally the day before you drink only one glass of water. And that night you take a boiling hot bath. By the shoot you've got no liquid in you whatsoever." Important note: This can be incredibly dangerous if done without supervision, so do not try this at home without consulting a doctor.
This isn't the first time a supermodel's spoken out about the lengths he or she went through in preparation for a big gig. In 2011, Adriana Lima told theTelegraph just how crazy her regime was when getting her body ready to walk the Victoria's Secret catwalk.
She would work out every day with a personal trainer starting in August (the show's the beginning of December). Then for the last three weeks, she would work out twice a day.
"It is really intense, it's not really the amount of time you spend working out, it's the intensity," claimed Adriana. "I jump rope, I do boxing, I lift weights, but I get bored doing that. If I am not moving I get bored very easily."
She would see a nutritionist, who measured her body's muscle mass, fat ratio and levels of water retention. He would prescribe protein shakes, vitamins and supplements to keep her energy levels up during this training period. She would drink a gallon of water a day, then for nine days leading up to the show, she would drink only protein shakes. "No solids." Two days before the show, she would abstain from the daily gallon of water, and "just drink normally." Then 12 hours before the show, she would stop drinking liquids entirely.
"No liquids at all so you dry out. Sometimes you can lose up to eight pounds just from that," she said.
