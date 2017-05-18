Timing is everything.
Amid speculation that Teen Mom's Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have split, E! News has confirmed that the couple has decided to table their fall wedding. "For the time being, Matt and Amber's engagement is on hold," an insider says. "They are working on their relationship."
Neither Portwood, 27, nor Baier, 46, has publicly commented on their delayed wedding plans. "A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories. That has added extra pressure and made things difficult," the insider explains. "They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Portwood and Baier got engaged in March 2015. Earlier this year, she told E! News she was hoping to tie the knot on Oct. 10, "because that was the day we met in person for the first time."
In late April, Portwood was accused of physically abusing her fiancé. Baier swiftly defended the MTV reality star, calling the rumor "both vicious and completely false." Soon after, Portwood told E! News the allegations were "both untrue and unfounded" and pointed out that she had "worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter and for all the fans who supported me" since she "chose prison over rehab" five years ago. "In spite of everything," Portwood continued, "I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on."
At the time, Baier said he was committed to making Portwood his wife. As he told People, "Amber would never lay a hand on me and I can't wait to marry the love of my life in October."