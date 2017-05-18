Chris Cornell Ended His Final Performance With a Song About Death

Just hours before his death, Chris Cornell took the stage for the last time with an eerily foreboding final song.

The Soundgarden frontman was found unresponsive in his hotel bathroom at the MGM Grand Detroit late Wednesday night, just a few hours after giving what would be his last performance at the Fox Theater. The 52-year-old musician had been on tour with the band since late April with stops all around the country. "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden#nomorebulls--t," Cornell tweeted around 8 p.m. Wednesday.