Bryan Cranston Does an Impression of Kevin Hart Freaking Out

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Hoodie Video

How to Wear Hailey Baldwin's Hoodie 3 Different Ways

Roger Ailes Dead at 77

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bryan Cranston is the one who does the impressions, apparently.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the Breaking Bad alum did one of Kevin Hartwhile talking about working with him on the upcoming comedy-drama film Untouchable,

"In this movie, that'll come out next year, we have to go paragliding in it," he said. "And I talked to him, I said, 'Are you gonna go paragliding?' He goes, 'No! No! No. No. Bryan, Bryan, let me tell you this: we're all gonna die. I'm just not gonna help.'"

He said to film the scene, Hart was hoisted up a mere 15 feet off the ground with a crane, in front of a green screen.

"Even that, 'Ah! Ah! Get me down! Aaaah! Aaaah! Aaaah!'" he said.

"Well, 15 feet for Kevin Hart is more than 15 feet for most people, in fairness to him," Jimmy Kimmel said.

Photos

Breaking Bad: OMG Moments!

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Making movie magic with these 2 legends. #UntouchableFilm

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Untouchable is a remake of the 2011 French film The Untouchables and stars Cranston as a quadriplegic millionaire and Hart as his new caretaker, a formerly unemployed man with a criminal record.

"Working with Bryan Cranston is absolutely incredible....I can't wait for you guys to see our version of this film. #untouchable," Hart wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a photo of the actors in character.

The movie also stars Nicole Kidman and Julianna Margulies and is set for release in 2018.

TAGS/ Bryan Cranston , Top Stories , Kevin Hart , Movies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again