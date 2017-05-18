Miley Cyrus Crashes The Tonight Show as Hashtag the Panda Before Sitting in With Seth Meyers' Band

by Samantha Schnurr |

Vanessa Hudgens

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicki Minaj, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Nicki Minaj Will Open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus Phases

Inside Miley Cyrus' Journey From "Lunatic Pop Princess" to Just Being Miley Again

Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Miley Cyrus had quite the Wednesday. 

On the heels of her new single, "Malibu," the songstress had an NBC bonanza yesterday as she hopped from set to set to visit with fans and share the news of her latest track and upcoming sixth studio album. 

But, first, she had to suit up—as Jimmy Fallon's sidekick, Hashtag the Panda. After taking the Tonight Show stage in the full costume, the host noticed the dancing was a touch different. Surprise! It was Miley. 

"Yeah, I've been doing this the last few months," she joked.

Miley Cyrus' Best Looks

The band definitely had her dancing until she dropped, but there was no time to rest because she was due for a visit to Seth Meyers' set to sit in with the 8G band. 

"I've just been taking over NBC all day. Started with the cooking show, now I'm with you...I've been a dancing panda, so the day has been pretty crazy. That's a normal day for me though," she explained to the audience. 

Of course, it's not every day you have Miley Cyrus conducting your band. 

Inside Miley Cyrus' Journey From Lunatic Pop Princess to Just Being Miley Again

"That was pretty cool," Meyers noted. 

In addition to her late night visits, Cyrus was up bright and early on Today, where she joined Al Roker to get her cooking on, and Access Hollywood

"Looooooved taking over @nbc #MBC #Malibu," she wrote on Instagram. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

