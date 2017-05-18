Miley Cyrus had quite the Wednesday.

On the heels of her new single, "Malibu," the songstress had an NBC bonanza yesterday as she hopped from set to set to visit with fans and share the news of her latest track and upcoming sixth studio album.

But, first, she had to suit up—as Jimmy Fallon's sidekick, Hashtag the Panda. After taking the Tonight Show stage in the full costume, the host noticed the dancing was a touch different. Surprise! It was Miley.

"Yeah, I've been doing this the last few months," she joked.