There's a time and a place for everything—and as James Corden and Harry Styles proved on The Late Late Show, they have terrible timing. In a pre-taped sketch that aired Wednesday night, they played people whose unrelenting need to dance and sing had fatal consequences.

The scene opened with Corden and Styles playing heart surgeons. Before he began, Corden said, "Guys, this is going to get a little tricky. I'm going to need everybody's full concentration."

As he began to hum Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual," the music inside him swelled. Before they knew it, Corden and Styles were full on singing in the operating room—and their patient flat-lined. "That was my bad," the host said. "I'm sorry. I'm not entirely sure what happened there."