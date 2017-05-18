Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dead at 77

Roger Ailes has passed away.

The former Fox News chairman and CEO died Thursday morning, his wife Elizabeth Ailes confirmed to The Drudge Report. He was 77 years old, just recently celebrating his birthday on Monday.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Elizabeth said in a statement to the website. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many."

"He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back," she continued. "During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

His cause of death is currently unknown.