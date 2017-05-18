Ellen DeGeneres Puts Johnny Depp in the Hot Seat

Ellen DeGeneres put Johnny Depp in the hot seat Thursday.

In his first television interview to promote Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (in theaters May 26), the 53-year-old actor was asked a series of rapid-fire questions. "There's no time on this," the daytime talk show host told her guest, "so I want you to really think about it."

Here were the questions Ellen asked:

• "What is your favorite part of your body? What do you like the best?"

• "Do you like your ass? "

• "What is your favorite swear word? "

• "What is the strangest place you've hooked up with someone? "

• "Who was your first celebrity crush? "

• "Who is your favorite talk show host? "

• "Out of all your co-stars, who's the best kisser? "

Johnny gave typically eccentric answers, which both amused and annoyed Ellen. "I would ask you more," the comedian playfully told Johnny, "but you're not going to answer me honestly."