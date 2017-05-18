Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
UPDATE: Detroit police confirmed to E! News Thursday that at 12:05 a.m., Chris Cornell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel. His wife called a family friend to check on Cornell, who forced the door open and found him unresponsive with a band around his neck. Medics arrived on the scene, where the singer was pronounced dead.
The officer said she has no knowledge of a suicide note or if drugs/alcohol were found at the scene. Asked if foul play is suspected, she replied, "The cause of death is under investigation."
Police are investigating Cornell's death as a possible suicide.
_______________________________________________
Chris Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit. He was 52.
Per The New York Times, Cornell's rep said that the musician's passing was "sudden and unexpected." Cornell—lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave—was on tour with his original band at the time of his death. According to his rep, Cornell's family is in a state of shock.
Soundgarden has a sold-out show at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Friday; it's unclear if the concert will continue as planned. As of press time, Soundgarden has not issued a statement.
The Seattle-based band found fame during the '90s grunge era. Their biggest hits included the Grammy Award-winning "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman," as well as "The Day I Tried to Live," "Fell on Black Days," "Hunted Down, "My Wave," "Pretty Noose" and "Rusty Cage." Memorably, in 1991, MTV banned their "Jesus Christ Pose" music video. The band split in 1997, and Cornell released a solo album in 1999, titled Euphoria Morning. He went on to release three more studio albums: Carry On (2007), Scream (2009) and Higher Truth (2015), as well as a live album.
In 2001, Cornell joined Audioslave, which included former Rage Against the Machine members Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk. They issued three albums: Audioslave (2002), Out of Exile (2005) and Revelations (2006). Despite their success, Audioslave disbanded in 2007.
Soundgarden—which includes drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd—decided to get back together after 15 years apart. They released a sixth studio album, King Animal, in 2012. To date, three of the band's studio albums have been certified platinum: Badmotorfinger (1991), Superunknown (1994) and Down on the Upside (1996).
Cornell also teamed up with future Pearl Jam members to form Temple of the Dog, which produced an album in 1991 to honor Andrew Wood, former frontman for Mother Love Bone. In 2016, he toured with the group—which included Soundgarden members—for the first time.
Cornell, who was married twice, leaves behind three children, ranging in age from 11 to 16. In a statement Thursday, the rocker's rep told Rolling Stone that his wife "will be working closely with the medical examiner" to determine his cause of death. The family "would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."
The frontman appeared to be active on social media in the hours before his death:
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
As news of Cornell's death spread across social media, tributes poured in:
#RIPChris pic.twitter.com/yPt4llBLE2— RageAgainsTheMachine (@RATM) May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow?RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Rest easy, Chris Cornell. One of the best. Thank you for years and years of great music.— Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) May 18, 2017
Rest In Peace Chris Cornell you were a legend.— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) May 18, 2017
Hours before his death, Cornell posted a clip from Soundgarden's "By Crooked Steps" on Facebook, and he pointed to a specific lyric: "I'm the shape of the hole inside your heart."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
(Originally published on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 4 a.m. PDT.)
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).