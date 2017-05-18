UPDATE: Detroit police confirmed to E! News Thursday that at 12:05 a.m., Chris Cornell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel. His wife called a family friend to check on Cornell, who forced the door open and found him unresponsive with a band around his neck. Medics arrived on the scene, where the singer was pronounced dead.

The officer said she has no knowledge of a suicide note or if drugs/alcohol were found at the scene. Asked if foul play is suspected, she replied, "The cause of death is under investigation."

Police are investigating Cornell's death as a possible suicide.

Chris Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit. He was 52.

Per The New York Times, Cornell's rep said that the musician's passing was "sudden and unexpected." Cornell—lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave—was on tour with his original band at the time of his death. According to his rep, Cornell's family is in a state of shock.