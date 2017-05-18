EXCLUSIVE!

Will Ben Higgins Be The Bachelor Again After Breaking Up With Lauren Bushnell? Chris Harrison Says...

  • By
  • &

by Kristin Dos Santos |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews

A Timeline of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Relationship: From Their Rekindled Romance to an Engagement to Wedding Bells

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Did Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Hook Taylor Swift Up With Joe Alwyn? Watch to Get the Romance Scoop!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hosts, they're just like us. Ugly cries and all.

Days after The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell announced they've called it quits, Chris Harrison tells E! News he was gutted and surprised.

"I was upset like everybody else," Harrison reveals (see the video above). "Because, you know, beside the fact that they're on television, they're real people. And by the way, they're friends of mine and I care about them and I love them very much. … I feel terrible, and they're going through a tough time and they're doing it publicly, which is gonna suck. I reached out and just gave them my best and I'm here for you and I'm a friend. But it's brutal. It sucks."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Given that Ben was arguably the most liked Bachelor of all time (see our highly scientific proof), we had to wonder: Did Chris also work in a mention of whether Ben would consider being the big Bach again?

"I did not think that that would be the appropriate time!" Chris mused. "Or place. The body's not even cold yet. … It's so premature."

We're all about being respectful, and all in due time, etc., but we're also aware of a good ratings opp when we see one—especially with The Bachelor getting its own Winter Games spinoff this February on ABC. Harrison teases it will be a "cold" version of Bachelor in Paradise, timed to the Winter Olympics, with rivals and execs competing in (likely) sports challenges, and of course, more clothes. "But it's gonna be a lot of post-workout hot tub, spa scenes. The rubbing of the sore muscles…" he adds with a laugh.

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 13: Meet Rachel's 31 Men

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell, Chris Harrison, After the Final Rose

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Even though in 20 seasons of The Bachelor, the show has only resulted in one bachelor, Sean Lowe, marrying the girl he chose (Jason Mesnick came close by pulling a switcheroo and marrying his runner-up), Harrison remains hopeful about the show's prospects to find true love—while remaining relatable.

"This sounds weird, but that's kind of the beauty of the show in that, this happens. You have two beautiful people who seem perfect for each other and for whatever reason, it doesn't work out. And we all empathize with that, because we've all been there and been through those crappy breakups. "

The Bachelorette premieres this Monday on ABC with Rachel Lindsay. Here's hoping she has better luck.

TAGS/ Chris Harrison , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Engagements , Couples , Reality TV , Breakups , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again