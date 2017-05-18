Given that Ben was arguably the most liked Bachelor of all time (see our highly scientific proof), we had to wonder: Did Chris also work in a mention of whether Ben would consider being the big Bach again?

"I did not think that that would be the appropriate time!" Chris mused. "Or place. The body's not even cold yet. … It's so premature."

We're all about being respectful, and all in due time, etc., but we're also aware of a good ratings opp when we see one—especially with The Bachelor getting its own Winter Games spinoff this February on ABC. Harrison teases it will be a "cold" version of Bachelor in Paradise, timed to the Winter Olympics, with rivals and execs competing in (likely) sports challenges, and of course, more clothes. "But it's gonna be a lot of post-workout hot tub, spa scenes. The rubbing of the sore muscles…" he adds with a laugh.