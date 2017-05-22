2017 Billboard Music Awards: The 5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers

Bondage Babe: Nicki Minaj raised more than a few eyebrows with her 9-minute long opener that was chock full of BDSM imagery. From the face mask to the grinding and sexual costumes, the rapper wanted to make a statement with her performance—and she did. Hopefully there weren't any kids watching!

Winged Goddess: A chandelier rose from the floor and revealed the Grammy winner Céline Dion, who basically had wings on. Then the big-voiced diva made our spines tingle with her performance of her beloved, 20-year-old song "My Heart Will Go On." If your jaw wasn't on the floor, you may need to look at your life. Also: She's a French Canadian angel.

Biggie Stuff: Biggie Smalls' son C.J. Smalls made his adult debut in public and it floored us. The slain rapper would have been 45 years old today and those who were fans of the fallen star got a great reminder of the game-changing rapper—his son.