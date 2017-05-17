Quaid joins an all-star roster that also includes Matthew Broderick and Annette Bening. Broderick will star as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the government's response to the crisis. He was given the position by President Bush in 2003 despite not having any qualifications necessary for the job and—historical spoiler alert—resigned following his bungled response to Katrina. Bening, on the other hand, will star as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco.

Katrina and its follow-up Versace are both in development concurrently, with Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez and Penélope Cruz already filming the tragic story of Gianni Versace's murder at the hand of serial killer Andrew Cunanan down in Miami, even making use of Versace's actual mansion.