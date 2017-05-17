Selena Gomez Releases New Single and Music Video for ''Bad Liar''

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rumer Willis

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bella Thorne, Scott Disick, Ella Ross

Inside Scott Disick's Wild Nights Partying With Bella Thorne and Ella Ross

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

Ben Higgins Sheds Light on ''Tough'' Split From Lauren Bushnell: ''Life Was Getting More Difficult''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The wait is over…

Selena Gomez has just released the single "Bad Liar" after teasing the track for days on social media.

The Instagram queen posted lyrics and clips to get her fans around the world hyped up for the highly anticipated single and she definitely didn't disappoint.

The former Disney darling and executive producer of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why also released the music video for the brand-new tunes. The video, however, is only available on Spotify at the moment.

Earlier today, the 24-year-old beauty released the lyrics to "Bad Liar" to ensure that fans can sing-along by the time the music hit the radio.

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

And while it's easy to assume who the song is about, we'll let you jump to your own conclusions…

Gomez sings, "I was walking down the street the other day/Trying to distract myself/Then I see your face/Ooh, you got someone else."

She goes on to say, "I see how your attention builds/It's like looking in a mirror/Your touch like a happy pill/But all we do is fear/All my feelings on fire/Guess I'm a bad liar."

Late last night, The Weeknd's leading lady posted a makeup-free selfie to further promote her upcoming single and was instantly met with (misguided) criticism over the fact that her wrist appeared to be wrapped in a bandage.

Petra Collins, the photographer who snapped Gomez's pic, took to Instagram to clear the air on the reasoning behind the hospital bracelet and bandaged wrist.

"Selena came straight from the hospital to this shoot—from being there for lupus," she wrote to concerned fans.

But photos and teased lyrics aside, little was revealed about "Bad Liar" before this evening other than the fact that the bass line appears to be sampled from Talking Heads' 1977 hit "Psycho Killer."

So, now that it's finally here, what do you all think of "Bad Liar"? Sound off in the comments section below!

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again