The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF.
Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.
So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.
If you're locks are bleached (FYI: lavender shampoo only really tones down the brassy color on blonde, silver or highlighted hair), simply swap your regular shampoo for a vivid violet color-correcting solution that brightens brassiness with every single wash.
Convinced you need it yet? Keep scrolling to grab your own.
Probably the prettiest of the bunch, this luxury shampoo not only uses violet pigments to brighten blonde, it also provides UV protection (so the sun can't tint your shade, either).
This purple formula restores luminosity, gently cleanses and banishes unwanted yellow tones with just one wash.
This cleverly-named formula was created by Dry Bar, a popular chain blow-dry bar, to keep hair luminous in between blowouts and color touch-ups.
This salon-quality formula neutralizes yellow tones but, bonus: also claims to maintain blonde and gray hair, too.
This Hollywood-themed shampoo has the right idea. It's cruelty-free and makes blondes extra bright and greys fantastically silver.
This one is A-okay for blonde, silver or highlighted hair. It uses an exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and built-in optical brighteners to reveal brighter, whiter strands.
If you're the eco-friendly kind, this brightening formula is enriched with natural ingredients like purple sage, grape seed oil and keratin.
We swear, celeb-status hair is just one shampoo away!
Oh, did we mention that purple conditioner is also a thing?