James Corden to Return as 2018 Grammys Host

So nice he's doing it twice!

James Corden has just revealed that he will once again take center stage as the host of the Grammy Awards.

The late-night comedian announced the exciting news during a panel at CBS' Upfronts event in New York City—which seems appropriate given that the Grammys are moving to the Big Apple next year.

Shortly before he hosted this year's gig—which featured sing-alongs, hilarious antics and much, much more—the lovable Brit admitted that he was feeling the pressure to succeed as the host of the music industry's biggest night of the year.