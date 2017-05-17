Bye-bye, Big Apple trysts! See ya later, secret lovin' in La-La Land! Take that, under-the-radar beach romps!
Apparently, England is now all the rage as the go-to place for the undercover celebrity romance for A-listers who want to keep their new relationships on the down low. And who could blame them?
From the romantic rainy weather to a country steeped in history (and tea) and lush landscapes, it's clear that there's something unique about the land that's drawing in many of Hollywood's biggest names looking for love. Whether it's to have some normalcy in their love lives or to keep prying eyes (and photographers) away, a slew of celebs have been drawn to Merry Old England to keep their romance quiet.
Here are some high-profile faces, who have decided to cross the pond for a shot at love:
Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn:
The Grammy winner has gone to "great lengths" to keep her fledgling romance with the British actor under wraps. The "Blank Space" singer has apparently gone incognito, sporting wigs and hats, and even put many off the scent of the romance by making it seem like she in the UK for work trips, instead of there to see Joe. The 27-year-old reportedly stays at the Landmark Hotel in London during her stays.
A source tells E! News, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Despite being a Los Angeles native and working in Canada, the Suits actress has been jetting to London nonstop for her newfound romance, likely because of the Prince's many commitments. Harry is a royal so he has a security detail like no other and access to private planes, but even with his status, the two have been spotted about London town by lookyloos.
Their relationship is long distance, so it's also likely easier for Meghan to become a part of Harry's blue-blood world in England, than for the internationally recognized prince to hit up Hollywood on the reg.
"Hey Harry, wanna catch a movie at the Arclight?" Not so much.
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston:
This isn't Tay's first foray into dating a Brit. When she and the Night Manager actor were in the beginning (and only) stages of their fleeting relationship, the two ditched New York and took a trip to England to spend time with Hiddleston's mother in Suffolk, England last year.
Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov:
Lilo had some major dating, personal and professional drama in the City of Angels over the years, so the starlet hopped the pond to Merry ole England for a new life. While there, she seemingly had some luck with Russian business heir.
The two kept their romance under wraps for six months, before letting the cat out of the bag in March 2016. Unfortunately, their calm waters were short lived. Within a couple of months of going public, the two were having serious problems while living in London. In August 2016, Lindsay claimed he was abusive.
ABACA/INSTARimages.com
George Clooney and Amal Clooney:
He was the most eligible bachelor in the world until he met a beautiful human rights attorney at his home in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013.
George may have been a Hollywood staple at the time, but his new flame was a leading attorney living in London and her career wasn't about to be put on hold. So the actor began visiting the UK often and for great lengths of time, and that's where he's stayed.
In 2015, the Gravity actor revealed that he and Amal would be moving to England permanently, telling the Graham Norton Show, "We are re-doing the house so that we can live in it. We will move in a couple of months...There's a great pub we go to. It's fantastic and we drink all kinds of pints and things."
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs:
RPatz learned the hard way with Kristen Stewart that a relationship trying to grow in the twilight of Hollywood is likely to fail. News broke in September 2014 that the two were an item, but the British actor and the singer's relationship managed to stay under the radar for a good long while by sticking to staying in England.
Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange:
While their relationship is unconfirmed, outlets have reported that the former Baywatch babe has struck up a thing with the controversial WikiLeaks founder. She's been spotted going to England more than six times in the last year. Of course, their possible romantic relationship is unique to the others since he is currently living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood because he's wanted for questioning in Sweden over a rape allegation from 2010, and has avoided extradition by living in the embassy since June 2012.
While not confirming the nature of their relationship, the blonde has written about him on her blog: "My relationship with Julian—It's no secret. He is one of my favorite people and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time. Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability. I am concerned."
Pam was first spotted at Julian's residence in 2014.