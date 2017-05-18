Have plans this weekend? Cancel them and prepare for a major binge session.
Netflix's new docu-series The Keepers is set to premiere on Friday, May 19, and trust us when we say it's going to be your next true crime obsession.
The seven-part series tells the story of the 1969 murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun at a Catholic high school in Baltimore. Five decades later, her murder remains unsolved, and The Keepers' director Ryan White set out to find answers and expose the cover-up of sexual abuse that came to light in the 1990s.
So is it Netflix's Making a Murderer? Nope...because it might even be better. And Ryan White is hoping the story of what happened almost five decades ago reaches as many people as Steven Avery's saga did in 2015.
"There's definitely some pressure," White told E! News of being called the next big true crime series. "When we began this, Serial wasn't even out yet. So while we were making it, Serial came out, the Jinx came out, Making a Murderer came out. It's some pressure that people are asking whether ours can be as successful, but if we could have a fraction of the success of any of those series then I will be a happy storyteller. My goal, and I know the goal of the people I was following, was to bring attention to this issue, and the more people are watching it, the more people are going to demand accountability for the murder and for the sexual abuse, and also demand justice."
While White said he felt ready for the potential popularity the series could achieve after it premieres on Friday, he admitted he is worried about the docu-series' participants and the attention they will receive.
"I'm more concerned about the participants in the film and whether or not they are ready for it," he said. They are wonderful people and I have been able to witness their journey and I hope people are respectful of the pain and trauma they've gone through in their lives."
To hear more about The Keepers from Ryan White, including why he hates to think of true crime series as "just pure entertainment," watch our interview with him above.
The Keepers will be available to stream on Friday, May 19 on Netflix.