Despite spending much of Real Housewives of New York City season eight as allies and—more importantly—friends, season nine of the Bravo hit has been nothing but trouble for Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's relationship. With Ramona questioning Bethenny's investment in their friendship at every turn, and B shutting down in the face of Ramona's questionable delivery, it's been a rocky road.
And as Bethenny tells it, this feud has only just begun.
"And it gets a lot worse, just so you know," she told E! News on the blue carpet at the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfronts presentation in NYC. "It's only the tip of the iceberg."
So what actually caused Ramona to turn on her the way she has? Bethenny says she's as in the dark about that as we are. "I don't know what's going on. I don't know if she's unhappy," she said. "But I think she's always been like this. I think it's just more crystallized now. I think I'm sort of saying, 'You must not be a self-aware person.' I think I'm sort of sitting back so you can hear what's really going on, rather than an argument. If you engage, then everybody's wrong."
In tonight's new episode, Ramona will turn to her daughter Avery for help on how to handle the problem with Bethenny, but B will have her hands full with a different situation when she meets Luann D'Agostino's then-fiance Tom for the first time. To hear what she has to say about that run-in, be sure to check out the video above!
Elsewhere in the episode, Ramona, Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan hit the Upper East Side for a night out, leading to Tinsley having to answer to Sonja when the former meets a young suitor who doesn't meet all the qualifications on her list. And while Bethenny's dealing with Tom and Luann, her bestie Carole Radziwill gets some info that there may be trouble in paradise for the new couple.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
