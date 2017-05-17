While Hilary was away, her ex-husband Mike Comrie was in charge—and that's how Luca got his recent haircut. "His dad shaved all of his hair off!" she laughed. In fairness to Mike, it was a mutual decision. "We discussed it. We're like, 'Let's give him a short summer 'do—like a buzz cut. And then Luca didn't feel like going to get his hair cut, and Mike's like, 'I'm just gonna do it!'" she said. "And then Luca was excited by the thought of his dad cutting his hair. Then he sent me a picture and he was like, 'I might have went a little too short. He's like basically bald.'"

As Hilary told the story, she laughed and told co-star Molly Bernard, "I'm gonna, like cry!"