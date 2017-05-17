Although news has since broke that Taylor Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, she really did try to keep it under wraps for as long as she possibly could.
Aside from staying off social media and out of the public eye for the last four months, a source told E! News she was also very careful with how she went about seeing him.
"Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another," our insider explained. "She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports."
The source added, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."
We're told she's obviously a little "bummed" that the news of her relationship got out. However, the insider said, "At the same time, she is really excited about being with Joe and is hoping she can relax a little bit more now and just enjoy being with him."
The source also dished that T.Swift flew from Nashville back to England after visiting her mom on Mother's Day.
"She has been going back and forth between Nashville and the U.K. for the last few months while she has been recording her album," the source said. "She is crazy about Joe and really excited about their relationship."