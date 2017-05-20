Marissa's Mom Can't Contain Her Excitement When She Meets Heidi Montag on The Abbey: "I'm Such a Big Fan!"

Like mother, like daughter!

Marissa's mom is really excited to meet Heidi Montag on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey! On the episode, Marissa's mom Debbie comes to town and stops by her daughter's work. In this clip from the episode, we see her totally gush over Heidi, just like Marissa did when she met Tori Spelling!

"Excuse me, Heidi? Oh my God, I'm such a big fan!" Debbie says.

She then asks Heidi if she can hug her, which Heidi agrees to do.

Heidi Montag, What Happens At The Abbey

"Oh you're more beautiful in person," Debbie tells her.

She then goes on to tell Heidi all about Marissa and her job and Heidi couldn't be more sweet while listening to her!

Watch Debbie meet Heidi in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

