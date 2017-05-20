Like mother, like daughter!

Marissa's mom is really excited to meet Heidi Montag on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey! On the episode, Marissa's mom Debbie comes to town and stops by her daughter's work. In this clip from the episode, we see her totally gush over Heidi, just like Marissa did when she met Tori Spelling!

"Excuse me, Heidi? Oh my God, I'm such a big fan!" Debbie says.

She then asks Heidi if she can hug her, which Heidi agrees to do.