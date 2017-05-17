So don't ask her about her diet regimen.

She told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2013 that when she was young, "somebody told me I was fat, that I was going to get fired if I didn't lose a certain amount of weight."

"I was a little girl. I was hurt. It doesn't matter what accolades you get. I know it'll never happen to me again," she said. "If anybody even tries to whisper the word 'diet,' I'm like, ‘You can go f*ck yourself.'"

Lawrence has often spoken her mind about body image as well as issues regarding the movie industry, the workplace and society in general.

"I've never understood why people have to become brats when they become successful," she told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph in 2013. "I think you should work harder when you become successful because people are expecting more from you. Success doesn't mean that you're allowed to work less and treat people like s--t."