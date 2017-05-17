Armed Robbers Reportedly Steal $1 Million From A$AP Rocky's Home

Looks like A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a hefty robbery.

The rapper was reportedly robbed of nearly $1 million worth of property from his Los Angeles home on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the home invasion to E! News but did not confirm the home belonged to Rocky.

"At 11:30 pm last night officers responded to a home invasion robbery," an LAPD spokesperson told us, withholding the name of the victim. "A female was walking outside of the home when she was confronted by three suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun. They forced the victim back into the home. They attempted to take a safe and were unsuccessful, but they took property."