Armed Robbers Reportedly Steal $1 Million From A$AP Rocky's Home

Angela Pham/BFA.com
Looks like A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a hefty robbery.
The rapper was reportedly robbed of nearly $1 million worth of property from his Los Angeles home on Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the home invasion to E! News but did not confirm the home belonged to Rocky.
"At 11:30 pm last night officers responded to a home invasion robbery," an LAPD spokesperson told us, withholding the name of the victim. "A female was walking outside of the home when she was confronted by three suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun. They forced the victim back into the home. They attempted to take a safe and were unsuccessful, but they took property."
We're told part of that property included jewelry.
Meanwhile, TMZ reports Rocky was not home at the time of the robbery, and the woman in the house was one of his relatives. The publication says she was not tied up and did not appear to suffer any injuries.
Sources also tell the publication they don't believe it was a random hit but that the rapper was targeted.
Rocky's rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, was also forced to deal with a burglary this year.
In March, the model was reportedly burglarized for over $200,000 worth of property.