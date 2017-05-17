Bristol Palin's Cutest Family Photos

Bristol Palin is settling in nicely with her new family of five.

On May 8, the conservative blogger and daughter of Sarah Palin gave birth to her third child, daughter Atlee Bay Meyer, who is her second child with husband Dakota Meyer. The child weighted 7 lbs and 4 oz and measured 20 inches long. She sports dark hair—like her mom.

Bristol posted on her Instagram page Tuesday a photo of her carrying baby Atlee, just over a week old, in an infant seat during a mother-daughter shopping trip.

Bristol and Dakota also share 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, and Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, Bristol's son with ex Levi Johnston. She and Dakota will celebrate their one-year anniversary in June.