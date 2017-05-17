Bristol Palin's Cutest Family Photos

Bristol Palin is settling in nicely with her new family of five.
On May 8, the conservative blogger and daughter of Sarah Palin gave birth to her third child, daughter Atlee Bay Meyer, who is her second child with husband Dakota Meyer. The child weighted 7 lbs and 4 oz and measured 20 inches long. She sports dark hair—like her mom.
Bristol posted on her Instagram page Tuesday a photo of her carrying baby Atlee, just over a week old, in an infant seat during a mother-daughter shopping trip.
Bristol and Dakota also share 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, and Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, Bristol's son with ex Levi Johnston. She and Dakota will celebrate their one-year anniversary in June.
Bristol has shared many photos of her and with her growing family over the years. Check out some of their sweetest moments.
Bristol appears with her first little love.
Bristol, Dakota Meyer and Tripp have some fun in a photo booth.
Bristol accompanies Tripp and her brother Trig Palin to their first day of second grade.
Bristol's son Tripp meets his then-newborn sister Sailor Grace.
The family gathers around their new addition.
Bristol and husband Dakota Meyer appear with Tripp, Sailor Grace and baby Atlee Bay.
Sailor Grace photobombs Atlee Baby, or is it the other way around?
Bristol takes newborn daughter Atlee Bay shopping.
In a blog post published earlier this week, Bristol talked about welcoming Atlee Bay, saying, "her birth was a breeze" and that "Dakota did amazing!!"
"He held my hand, took care—and encouraged me the entire time," she wrote. "I could not have a more supportive husband. This pregnancy has strengthen our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family."
"I feel like my life has never been this 'normal,'' she added. "It's been so wonderful and I give all the thanks to my husband.. he has shown me really what the definition of love truly is. He really is the most selfless man – and has been my rock through everything this past year.