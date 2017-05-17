Japanese Princess Is Renouncing Her Title to Marry a Commoner

This princess has found her prince—sort of.

In a real-life story that could pass for a modern Disney tale, Japan's 25-year-old Princess Mako of of Akishino is planning to get engaged to 25-year-old Kei Komuro, a law firm employee and graduate student. While she may be renouncing her royal status in order to marry Komuro, he's still a prince—by some commercial standards.

According to CNN, Komuro once starred in a tourism campaign as "Prince of the Sea."