UPDATE: This fairy tale wedding may not be happening as soon as we first thought.

Princess Mako and graduate student Kei Komuro announced that they are postponing their ceremony until further notice. "It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it," the couple said in a statement to CNN. "I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage."

————

This princess has found her prince—sort of.

In a real-life story that could pass for a modern Disney tale, Japan's 25-year-old Princess Mako of of Akishino is planning to get engaged to 25-year-old Kei Komuro, a law firm employee and graduate student. While she may be renouncing her royal status in order to marry Komuro, he's still a prince—by some commercial standards.

According to CNN, Komuro once starred in a tourism campaign as "Prince of the Sea."