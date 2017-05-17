Tom Brady has credited his super healthy diet for his super-athleticism...but he should be crediting his wife!

That's right, Gisele Bündchen is the reason he eats so healthy in the first place.

The supermodel stopped by CBS This Morning on Wednesday and opened up about her family's diet, which eliminates white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, dairy and nightshades, like tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms.

Bündchen explained, "In my situation, we have a plant-based died and we've been having it for 10 years. Because we feel better, it is better for our health and everything we put into our body has an effect on us, has an effect on our energy and how we feel."

So who originally encouraged this type of eating in their family? "It has come from me," the model revealed.