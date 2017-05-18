Welcome Back to Twin Peaks: See the Characters Then and Now

Twin Peaks

SHOWTIME

Welcome back to Twin Peaks.

Over 25 years later, fans are finally getting the chance to go back to the weirdest small town TV has ever seen, as Twin Peaks' highly anticipated revival premieres this Sunday on Showtime.

While we don't know much about the plot of the 18-episode third season, we do know it's probably going to be weird. Which: duh. BUT we do know many familiar faces will be reprising their iconic roles, including Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, and even David Duchovny.

And judging from these photos from the revival, they haven't updated their wardrobes and hairstyles in almost two decades.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Kyle MacLachlan

ABC Photo Archives\/ABC via Getty Images, SHOWTIME

Agent Dale Cooper

Hm...but is leading man Kyle MacLachlan actually playing the beloved Agent Cooper...or Bob...or someone else? Whoever he is, we're sure he still loves a damn good cup of coffee.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Madchen Amick, Shelly Johnson

ABC Photo Archives\/ABC via Getty Images, SHOWTIME

Shelly Johnson

Is Twin Peaks' new mystery how Madchen Amick hasn't aged a day in over 25 years?

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Michael Horse

ABC, SHOWTIME

Deputy Hawk

Michael Horse reprises his role as one of Twin Peaks' trusted police officers and Bookhouse Boys, who always seemed to know something supernatural was going on in the small town.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Peggy Lipton, Norma Jennings

ABC Photo Archives\/ABC via Getty Images, SHOWTIME

Norma Jennings

Looks like Norma (played by Peggy Lipton) is still running the town's go-to spot, the Double R Diner. But were she and Big Ed able to finally make it work? That's TBD.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, James Marshall, James Hurley

CBS Photo Archive\/Getty Images, SHOWTIME

James Hurley

James Marshall gets his brood on again as James, Laura Palmer's BF who loved his motorcycles...and her best friend, Donna, who will not be returning for the revival.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Kimmy Robertson

ABC, SHOWTIME

Lucy Moran

Over 25 years later, it looks like the adorably flighty Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) is still answering phones at the Sheriff's Department, alongside her baby daddy, Andy.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Harry Goaz

ABC, SHOWTIME

Andy Brennan

Harry Goaz is still rockin' deputy Andy's 'do...and puzzled face. Here's hoping Andy and Lucy are still together.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, David Duchovny, Denise Bryson

ABC, SHOWTIME

Denise Bryson

Fret not, David Duchovny is once again stepping into the heels of the fan-favorite DEA agent.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, Miguel Ferrer, Albert Rosenfeld

ABC Photo Archives\/ABC via Getty Images, SHOWTIME

Albert Rosenfeld

Miguel Ferrer filmed his scenes as the abrasive FBI forensics specialist before his January 2017 death, due to throat cancer.

Twin Peaks, Then and Now, David Lynch, Gordon Cole

ABC, SHOWTIME

Gordon Cole

Series creator David Lynch is back in action as the FBI agent, who was also Cooper's boss. Meta much?  

Grab a cup of coffee, seems like this is going to be quite a ride.

 

Twin Peaks premieres on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

