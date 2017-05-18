Welcome back to Twin Peaks.

Over 25 years later, fans are finally getting the chance to go back to the weirdest small town TV has ever seen, as Twin Peaks' highly anticipated revival premieres this Sunday on Showtime.

While we don't know much about the plot of the 18-episode third season, we do know it's probably going to be weird. Which: duh. BUT we do know many familiar faces will be reprising their iconic roles, including Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, and even David Duchovny.