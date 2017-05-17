Lauren Conrad Loves These $30 Shorts From Zara

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"These tropical printed Zara shorts have me dying for an island getaway." Us too, Lauren Conrad, us too.

Those were the style star's exact words when she called out the ruffled bottoms in her last 'Friday Favorites'. (And she's not the only one loving something from the fast-fashion beast—Bella Hadids shoe of choice came from Zara too!)

The best part? They're only $30! So not only can you afford them, but with all the money you're saving (you know, from not buying a $100+ pair) you can also afford that well-deserved vacay. It's a win-win situation and you walk away with a breezy-cool new pair of shorts.

If they happen to sell out right after you finally book that tropical getaway, don't be discouraged. There are plenty of other retailers selling similar shorts we know LC would just as much approve.

Shop the Look

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Zara

High Waist Shorts, $26

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Topshop

Velvet Frill Shorts, $68

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Miguelina

Joone Printed Linen Shorts, $300

ESC: Tropical Shorts

River Island

Khaki Green Floral Print Frill Shorts, $50

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Zara

High Waist Shorts, $26

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Haute Hippie

Floral-Print Silk-Organza Shorts, $121

ESC: Tropical Shorts

H&M

2-Pack Pajama Shorts, $18

ESC: Tropical Shorts

Zara

High Waist Shorts, $26

Don't forget the sunscreen.

Maybe a wide-brimmed hat, too.

