She continued, "It's been so weird, the hate messages…very bizarre. I'm not the kind of person who's interested in fame, and if you're put in an environment which you don't understand and you can't control and you don't want, it's horrible."

So what does she want? "I just want to do what I love and that's cook, it really is," she pleaded.

And this is something she's reiterated to her fans over the last week, too. After disabling her messages on Instagram, she told her followers, "For everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with all of you."

As for her relationship with Styles, Ward still refuses to address it.

"I literally don't have anything to say about that," she told The Times before her publicist interjected to say, "My clients don't talk about their personal lives."