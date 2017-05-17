Liam Payne Reveals What He Really Wanted to Name Son Bear

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain, Cannes Film Festival 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

Hilary Duff Admits Son Luca's "Basically Bald" Haircut Was an Accident

ESC: Zoe Saldana

Is This the New Off-the-Shoulder Top? Zoe Saldana Thinks So

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Liam Payne's son was almost given the same name as a legendary king.

The singer's girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole gave birth to their baby boy Bear, their first child, in March. Payne revealed on the U.K.'s Kiss FM radio station Wednesday that she "wanted a very interesting name, when he leaves a room people wouldn't forget it," according to the Belfast Telegraph.

"I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank—Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with," the singer said, adding, "I don't think Bear is either, though."

Photos

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne's Relationship Timeline

Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

Mega Agency

During the interview, Liam also talked about his life as a new dad amid his new solo career. The singer has been busy promoting his new single, "Strip That Down," which is set for release this Friday, and is also preparing to go on tour.

"She knows that I'm going on tour, so obviously she's got a lot to deal with. Which is hard," he said about Cole. "I thought that I'd get the call saying, we need a nanny for this, but no, she's doing everything. She's really pushing herself with it, bless her."

He said Cole had volunteered to be the one to get up and feed Bear at night.

"She said there's no point in us both being tired and there's gonna be points in the day when I need you to be on it, so I need you awake," he said.

"As a man, night feeds are kind of pointless at times, because, you as a woman you're so connected to a baby, it's something that a man just does not have," he continued. "You have that super power as a woman, where you are, you know, your heartbeats are in even in sync."

TAGS/ Liam Payne , Top Stories , Babies , Cheryl Cole
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again