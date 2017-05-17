Liam Payne's son was almost given the same name as a legendary king.
The singer's girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole gave birth to their baby boy Bear, their first child, in March. Payne revealed on the U.K.'s Kiss FM radio station Wednesday that she "wanted a very interesting name, when he leaves a room people wouldn't forget it," according to the Belfast Telegraph.
"I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank—Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with," the singer said, adding, "I don't think Bear is either, though."
Mega Agency
During the interview, Liam also talked about his life as a new dad amid his new solo career. The singer has been busy promoting his new single, "Strip That Down," which is set for release this Friday, and is also preparing to go on tour.
"She knows that I'm going on tour, so obviously she's got a lot to deal with. Which is hard," he said about Cole. "I thought that I'd get the call saying, we need a nanny for this, but no, she's doing everything. She's really pushing herself with it, bless her."
He said Cole had volunteered to be the one to get up and feed Bear at night.
"She said there's no point in us both being tired and there's gonna be points in the day when I need you to be on it, so I need you awake," he said.
"As a man, night feeds are kind of pointless at times, because, you as a woman you're so connected to a baby, it's something that a man just does not have," he continued. "You have that super power as a woman, where you are, you know, your heartbeats are in even in sync."