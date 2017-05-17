Liam Payne's son was almost given the same name as a legendary king.

The singer's girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole gave birth to their baby boy Bear, their first child, in March. Payne revealed on the U.K.'s Kiss FM radio station Wednesday that she "wanted a very interesting name, when he leaves a room people wouldn't forget it," according to the Belfast Telegraph.

"I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank—Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with," the singer said, adding, "I don't think Bear is either, though."