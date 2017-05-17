The Connors are back!

Roseanne, which ran from 1988-1997, is officially the latest iconic series being revived, with new episodes set to air at midseason on ABC.

"We're rebooting Roseanne," ABC's president Channing Dungeyannounced on Tuesday. "It is planned for the midseason. We're still at the early stages." The eight-episode revival will find the Connors family still struggling to deal with "the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018." Two decades later, some things never change.

Some of the original cast, including Roseanne Barr and John Goodman reunited when they took the stage at the network's Upfront presentation in New York City.