The Connors are back!
Roseanne, which ran from 1988-1997, is officially the latest iconic series being revived, with new episodes set to air at midseason on ABC.
"We're rebooting Roseanne," ABC's president Channing Dungeyannounced on Tuesday. "It is planned for the midseason. We're still at the early stages." The eight-episode revival will find the Connors family still struggling to deal with "the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018." Two decades later, some things never change.
Some of the original cast, including Roseanne Barr and John Goodman reunited when they took the stage at the network's Upfront presentation in New York City.
Set to return for the revival are Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Oh, and the OTHER Becky, Sarah Chalke, is returning as well.
So what has the cast of Roseanne been up to in the 20 years since the series ended?
Since Roseanne ended in 1998, Barr, who had won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her work on the sitcom, has hosted a talk show (The Roseanne Show), had a reality show (Roseanne's Nuts), served as a judge on Last Comic Standing, and was roasted on Comedy Central. She's also written three books and attempted to run for president in the 2012 election.
Hm...how will they explain this one? Goodman's gruff-yet-jovial character Dan died in the series finale, an ending fans are still upset about. Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such as Argo, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island.
Getty Images\/ABC
Gilbert is reprising her role as the sarcastic Darlene for the revival, and she's also serving as an executive producer. Gilbert is currently an Emmy-award winning EP and co-host of CBS' The Talk, and had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory as her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.
The O.G. Becky is back! Goranson exited the series in its fifth season to go to college, with Sarah Chalke taking on the role in the next two seasons when producers decided to bring the character, who had eloped with her boyfriend, back. But then in season eight, the actors rotated the role, with Chalke taking sole Becky responsibility in the ninth and final season.
Where the hell have you been?! The Scrubs star took over the role of Becky later in the series after Goranson exited. But with Goranson back in action as Becky, Chalke is set to take on a different role.
Fishman was just six when he landed the role of D.J., and was 15 when the series wrapped. He reunited with Barr in 2000 as a co-host of The Rosanne Show, and appeared in a 2011 episode of her reality show, Rosanne's Nuts. He's now married with two children.
Metcalf is back as Rosanne's neurotic sister Jackie, who was revealed to be a lesbian in the finale. Since saying goodbye to the character, Metcalf has starred in Desperate Housewives and HBO's acclaimed Getting On.
Galecki, who played David, Darlene's eventual husband, has gone to become one of TV's highest paid actors after landing the role of Leonard on CBS' The Big Bang Theory. No word yet on how (and if) he will return for the revival, considering he's a series regular on another network.
Roseanne will premiere at midseason on ABC.
