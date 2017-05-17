Meghan Markle Arrives in London for Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Meghan Markle is wedding-bound!

Pippa Middleton's, that is. Prince Harry's girlfriend arrived in London Tuesday, days before Kate Middleton's younger sister will exchange vows with fiancé James Matthews in front of family and friends at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

After arriving at Heathrow International Airport, Meghan was driven straight to Kensington Palace, E! News has learned. Details about her evening were not made known, but the Suits actress did postpone plans to have drinks with a fashion and beauty vlogger. A Range Rover was later seen leaving the palace.

Meghan's attendance at the Pippa's wedding signals how serious her relationship to Harry has become, as she has never been confirmed to have appeared at an event involving any of his family members and has never been photographed with any of them. At Pippa's wedding, Kate will be accompanied at the wedding by the prince's brother and her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The kids are playing the parts of page boy and flower girl.