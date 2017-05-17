Customers have a bad taste in their mouth after seeing a new ad from McDonald's.

In a newly aired commercial for the fast food chain in the United Kingdom, the brand depicted a son discussing his late father with his mother on the way to lunch at McDonald's. Along the walk, the boy asks his mom questions about what his father was like. With each point, it becomes clear he doesn't share many traits with his dad—except when he orders a Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

"That was your dad's favorite, too," she quips as the spot ends.