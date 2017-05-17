Before long, Matthew Morrison will be trading showtunes for lullabies.

The 38-year-old Glee alum is expecting his first child with wife Renee Puente, due this fall. "I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," Morrison says in People's latest issue (on sale Friday), adding that he's "looking forward to everything" about fatherhood.

Morrison, who married Puente in 2014, is over the moon. "The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love most in this world..." the actor says. "I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has."