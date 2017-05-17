Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Indicted in Manhattan Court

Mohammed Jaffar, the man accused of stalking Taylor Swift , has been indicted for loitering outside her Tribeca apartment for three months. E! News confirmed Wednesday that Jaffar is being held on $20,000 bond before his next court date, scheduled for June 12 in New York City.

Jaffar, who did not appear in person for Tuesday's hearing, began showing up outside Swift's apartment in December 2016. According to court papers (via The New York Post's Page Six), at least once, he allegedly snuck onto the roof of her luxury building. Surveillance footage also showed the 29-year-old ringing the doorbell of her $20 million apartment for an hour straight.

In addition to visiting Swift's apartment, Jaffar allegedly called her management company 59 times, insisting that he speak to her. He was arrested March 6 on burglary and stalking charges.