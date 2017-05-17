Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Younger Brother Blanket

It's all in the family.

Such is the case for Paris Jackson, the oldest child of the late Michael Jackson. It's clear from social media that the 19-year-old model keeps her siblings close, especially in the wake of her famous father's passing. However, while she frequently shares photos of herself with her older brother, Prince Jackson, she rarely shares recent shots of her little brother, Blanket.

This week, that changed when she posted a new picture of the 15-year-old teen, who keeps mostly out of the spotlight. In the since-deleted photo from her Instagram Stories, Blanket sports a hoodie while surrounded by family and friends enjoying dinner.