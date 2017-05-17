Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Younger Brother Blanket

Instagram
It's all in the family.
Such is the case for Paris Jackson, the oldest child of the late Michael Jackson. It's clear from social media that the 19-year-old model keeps her siblings close, especially in the wake of her famous father's passing. However, while she frequently shares photos of herself with her older brother, Prince Jackson, she rarely shares recent shots of her little brother, Blanket.
This week, that changed when she posted a new picture of the 15-year-old teen, who keeps mostly out of the spotlight. In the since-deleted photo from her Instagram Stories, Blanket sports a hoodie while surrounded by family and friends enjoying dinner.
It feels like Blanket has grown up in the blink of an eye—and we're not the only ones who feel that way.
"ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today," Paris wrote to her brother on his 15th birthday. "slow the f--k down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know."
"watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B," she concluded.
The youngest member of the Michael Jackson clan is keeping busy just like most everyday teenagers—he goes to school, practices martial arts and spends time with his famous family.
And, from the sound of Paris' emotional message, he has 100 percent of his siblings' support.