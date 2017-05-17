Keith Urban Performs the National Anthem for the First Time Ever

Keith Urban had an "incredible" time singing the National Anthem last night.

The native Australian performed before Game 3 of the Western Conference Final between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. "I've lived in America for 25 years," he told NHL Network's Jon Morosi. "I've never been asked to sing the National Anthem before, so it's an honor to do it here in Nashville for the Preds." Admittedly, he was "plenty" nervous to sing. "It's a nerve-wracking experience, but above all, it's a huge honor. For me, for all the years I've lived here, it's probably one of the proudest moments ever in my life."

The Predators beat the Ducks 2-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.