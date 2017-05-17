The stars of Pretty Little Liars got a serious blast from the past in this new featurette, and it probably couldn't be cuter.

The Freeform series is about to come to an end after seven seasons, during which time Aria, Alison, Emily, Spencer, and Hanna went from being young teens to grown women in their 20s, and the actresses grew up, too. In the exclusive clip above, stars Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario look back on interviews they did at the very start of the series, way back in 2010, and their reactions are pretty priceless.

"What the f--k is going on with your hair?" Benson asks her former self at one point, while Hale reminisced about Aria's old wardrobe.

Bellisario, meanwhile, doesn't think that much has changed.

"I look so young, but also like, the same," she says.