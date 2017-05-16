Halle Berry Goes Buck Naked for Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Halle Berry's taking it all off!

The Oscar winner dared to bare her bod' earlier today and fans are digging it.

So did the X-Men: Days of Future Past actress rock her birthday suit for a new PETA ad or for a new role? Nope. Lucky for all, it just looks like she wanted to inspire the masses on Instagram with her picture-perfect form and a motivational quote on this fine Tuesday.

Along with the artistic image which features the mom of two's body pressed against glass, Halle wrote, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."